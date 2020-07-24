localish

Pearland teens spread smiles through non-profit Drive-By Heroes

PEARLAND, TX -- Even COVID-19 can't stop these superheroes from spreading smiles to children! Two teen brothers from Pearland, Texas, started the non-profit Drive By Heroes of Pearland to help children celebrate birthdays and special occasions, all while supporting a great cause.

Twins Stephan and Isaiah Torres and their friend Jasmine Saenz, who all attend Pearland High School, dress up as superheroes and pay surprise visits to children who have been stuck at home amid the pandemic. The visits are free, but they collect donations for the nonprofit Pearland Neighborhood Center. So far, they have collected over 3,000 pounds of food, along with gift cards, cash, and online donations.

These heroes' good deeds even earned them special recognition from U.S. Congressman Pete Olson, who presented them with a special honor as TX-22 Good Will Creators.

For more information on Drive By Heroes of Pearland, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandbirthdaycommunity strongcoronavirusall goodktrksuperheroeslocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
This Long Island barber is offering mobile haircuts
New facial takes you out of this world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tony Luke's founder, son indicted on tax fraud charges
2 injured, suspect in custody after Mt. Laurel office shooting
NJ offers all-remote learning option: What you need to know
Phillies fans are ready for delayed Opening Day 2020
Philly Sports Super Fan "Monty G" goes home after battling COVID-19
As fall approaches, questions remain about school bus service
Philadelphia sanitation official responds to worker complaints
Show More
Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Cases may be linked to party, teens not cooperating: Officials
Pennsylvania adds Missouri, Wyoming to travel advisory list
It's Finally Opening Day for the Phillies!
More TOP STORIES News