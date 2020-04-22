Coronavirus

Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'

LOS ANGELES -- Like many organizations, the scouting group Trail Life USA had to come up with alternative activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To help families connect during forced isolation and physical distancing the group held its first 'National Backyard Campout.'

"I would say to everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," said Josh Potter, Trailmaster for Riverside's Troop CA-0611.

"We're kind of limited on what we can do now with our organization, with our fellow Trail Life members, so we kind of decided let's do a campout in our own backyards," said Potter.

The organization encourages people to share photos and videos during the event. Josh's wife Heather Potter told ABC7, "I think it's a great thing because we're all connected even though we're not together. Everybody is sharing a similar experience and then connecting with each other that way."

Organizers also hope to connect families with an online livestream, including story readings, recipes and games.

