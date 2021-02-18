Get your groceries delivered by a robot!

Artificial intelligence isn't for your computer and smartphone anymore! Seeing the need to increase contactless deliveries, Save Mart Supermarkets based in Modesto, CA, partnered with a Bay Area tech company to deliver groceries by robot.Starship Technologies goal is to increase micro deliveries by artificial intelligence to cut down on transportation of goods by large vehicles, thus cutting down on emissions. They've partnered with college campuses and companies from all over to world to bring clean and efficient deliveries to your door.