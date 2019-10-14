school

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School Connects Students To A Rich Musical Tradition

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School teaches younger generations the songs and harmonies of Mariachi and helps build confidence for young musicians. Students say they feel happy playing with each other because the Mariachi songs remind them of their childhood. Many students begin playing their instruments as early as six years old. Students perform every weekend at different local events or for private events.



For more information visit: lluviayfuego.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyschoolmusiclocalish
SCHOOL
CA first state to mandate later school start times
Football team helps manager with spina bifida score TD
School district announces relocation plan for Philly students impacted by asbestos
'Dr. Recess' prescribes physical activity to school children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She was always happy': Fellow students remember girl killed in NJ festival accident
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Drone 360 brings more immersive viewing to Action News
Philadelphia high school students receive training on how to administer Naloxone
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Relatives of teens struck by gunfire in multiple shooting speak out
Show More
Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms
AccuWeather: More Sunshine Tuesday, A Soaking Rain Wednesday
Man walked over 350 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
2 young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
More TOP STORIES News