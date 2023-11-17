NJ high school marching band participating in Thanksgiving parade performs during Action News

The group of about 100 students from Gloucester County, New Jersey is led by Director Mike Massaro.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kingsway Regional High School Marching Band paid a visit to the Action News studios on Friday morning ahead of their performance at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"This parade means everything to us...it is an honor to be here," Massaro said.

Massaro is also an alum of the program.

"We are so proud to perform for Philadelphia," he said.

For senior Katie Sabo, this will be her fourth time performing in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"It is such a privilege to be here every year...I'm a senior so I've gotten to do it all four years," she said. 'We practice so hard for it."

Watch the 2023 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning, the preshow begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.