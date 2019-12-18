'Lollipop' Wings Soar at Chicago's Landbirds

Landbirds in Chicago has found the solution to messy fingers when eating wings: Asian-inspired, 'lollipop' wings that satisfy both chicken & sports fans alike!

The method has been around for decades. Fried chicken wings - their meat pushed up to one side - doused in a sauce that is simultaneously hot and sweet. At Landbirds, a spartan new wing joint in Logan Square, the fresh, never frozen birds are fried to perfection.


"We take the whole wing and go through the process of Frenching, which is making some cuts and breaks on the bones and sliding the meat down to the other end. Making it a lot easier for people to grab one end of the bone and eat the meat on the other end," said Eddie Lee, who owns Landbirds.

Once fried, they're tossed in one of Lee's homemade sauces, the ingredients for which he's reluctant to share.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver shot during robbery, shootout in Philadelphia
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Arctic Front Wednesday
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Nearly $19K in donations pour in for Philly family, malnourished dog
Another Philly school has been shuttered due to asbestos
Show More
Wilmington firefighters, city disagree on shift changes
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
As online sales surge, shoppers still flock to malls for holiday gifts
More TOP STORIES News