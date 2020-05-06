more in common

Mother-daughter duo bring joy with art and music during pandemic

By Jayme Nicklas
Rachel and Hadley are a mother and daughter team in La Grange Park, Illinois who use their artistic and musical talents to bring joy and connect people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rachel Weber Rivera is an art educator and therapist who often works with forgotten populations, those with intellectual disabilities or mental illness.

"It's really time for me to take what I have and package it up and send my love out into the world," Rachel explained.

When one of her art students with intellectual disabilities was unable to come over and do art, Rachel got the inspiration to send out art kits to those people who are isolated in special residential homes. The art kits consist of basic instructions and fun things to do and have been very well received.

Her daughter, Hadley, is a 16-year-old who loves music and also wanted to continue the family tradition of giving back.

She came upon the idea of the "Slow Roll Song Fest." She plays songs she's written, and the neighbors sit outside in lawn chairs and listen while others drive by and donate.

"Yes we are physically separated," Hadley said. "But we can't be emotionally and socially separated because we need those connections."

She's raised $250 for the Illinois COVID-19 fund. For more information on how to make art kits for the intellectually disabled, mentally ill, or seniors write to imagineartstudio@sbcglobal.net.
