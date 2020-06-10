New Jersey organization is sheltering LGBTQ individuals during the pandemic

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- Long before the coronavirus pandemic, the RAIN Foundation has been providing shelter to LGBTQ individuals facing homelessness.

The organization, which also provides social services to individuals who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, and hate crimes, has opened its doors to five individuals who were left homeless in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That broke my heart because how can a young person be displaced from their family in a pandemic? This is a time we need to stick together, but that's not the case for everyone," said Elaine Helms, founder of the RAIN foundation.

The services and shelter provided by the foundation have been life-changing for many of these individuals who view the organization as a family.

"Everybody shows rather than just says that they care. They go the extra mile to make sure that clients like myself are taken care of physically, mentally, and emotionally while on the journey to find a new place to live," said Clarissa Wright.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east orangepridenyc pride marchlgbtqcommunity journalistlgbtq pridecoronavirus new jerseypride monthin our backyardcoronavirusall goodwabclocalishtransgenderlgbtoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School sports, more outdoor activities can resume in yellow phase
1 man fired, another suspended from job after George Floyd death imitation
Man married to missing kids' mom charged with hiding remains
Gov. Wolf, GOP lawmakers clash over emergency declaration
1 dead, 6 injured in Spring Garden shootout
WHO does say asymptomatic people can spread COVID-19
Fire damages 115-year-old school in Allentown
Show More
1 dead in Doylestown house fire
Explosion, fireworks rock Lehigh County; 1 dead
Protesters paint 'end racism now' on Philly street
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
4 charged with murder in shooting death of Chester 8th grader
More TOP STORIES News