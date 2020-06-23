localish

OLE Health hosts free food event in California

By Janel Andronico
NAPA, Calif. -- Northern California-based health center, OLE Health believes that everyone regardless of socioeconomic status deserves to live their life well and to the fullest -- period. OLE Health recently hosted a free food event at Napa Valley College where they distributed fresh food and supplies to underserved members of the community.

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, OLE has provided healthy food options and resources to communities via drive-through and walk-in pickups. The events are held throughout California, including Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, and Fairfield. In total, the local non-profit has served 9,672 families and 42,097 individuals, and they will continue to honor their longstanding commitment to helping those in need.
