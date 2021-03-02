localish

People are lining up for these Rowhome Coffee pretzel Sandwiches!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- People are lining up for the delicious pretzel sandwiches at Rowhome Coffee in Philadelphia.

Rowhome Coffee opened their doors just two months ago and the response has been immense.


They specialize in coffee but its the pretzel sandwiches that have people flocking to the Fitler Square shop. Philadelphia is a pretzel city, but Rowhome Coffee is believed to be the first spot in the city to use the Philadelphia snack in place of bread on a sandwich.

They have bacon, sausage, and pork roll egg sandwiches as well as vegan options. The pretzels are sourced from Federal Pretzels in New Jersey.


Rowhome Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
2536 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Would you try a whiskey infused with deer meat?
West Philly barber bootcamp enlists youth in successful futures
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Photographer captures 17,000 protest photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park to allow fans after city raises limits
WHO makes sobering prediction about the end of the pandemic
Pa. officials reviewing vaccine distribution plan for Philadelphia suburbs
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Texas will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, Gov. Abbott says
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
Show More
13 killed when semitruck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Data shows Philadelphia suburbs being short-changed on vaccines
Judge Salas: 'I'm moving forward, I'm not moving on' after son's murder
Woman critically injured in I-95 rollover crash
Video released of man involved in accidental shooting at King of Prussia Mall
More TOP STORIES News