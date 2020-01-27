Popping champagne with a wine glass and saber

It's the new year, so let's pop some bubbly! But, not the traditional way. You're about to see champagne opened with a saber...and a wine glass! It's a visual experience, but there is a legend behind sabering. The tradition began with Napoleon. Before leading his men into battle, he would have them saber off the tops of Champagne bottles and then drink the Champagne to encourage them for battle. Sabering continues to be a tradition in the world of food and wine. There are even exclusive invitation-only sabering clubs like Mot et Chandon Club des Sabreurs and Confrérie du Sabre d'Or. While we don't encourage you to try this at home, we do encourage you to watch it! Cheers!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Penn Charter investigating possible case of coronavirus
New LA mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Mourners remember Kobe Bryant outside Lower Merion High School
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Senate
Show More
1 injured after stolen tow truck crashes into multiple cars; driver sought
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's final message to West Philly students
Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash
AccuWeather: Cool, But Nice Today
More TOP STORIES News