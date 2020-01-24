Porter Moser: Coaching With Purpose at Loyola University Chicago

After taking Loyola University Chicago's basketball team to the NCAA Final Four in 2018, Porter Moser decided to stay with the Ramblers even when other programs offered him more money."I have a purpose here," Moser said. "I love everyday walking down by the quote of St. Ignatius."In the university's stadium, the quote reads, "Go forth and set the world on fire.""It means have a purpose. It means win the day. I think people really live that. They live that here at Loyola," Moser said.Moser said he often asks during the recruitment process: Who are you influencing everyday? How can I enhance that influence? Who's influencing you?"We are a university of students who care about each other, who want to influence each other, who want to make a difference in the world," he said.