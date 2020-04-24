glam lab

How to cut men's hair during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine

By Johanna Trupp
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens -- During the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, self-care and grooming appointments have been postponed indefinitely.

When it comes to haircuts, most women can let their hair grow out a bit until they can get back to the salon. However, men's hair can look messy FAST.

So, who's left to clean them up? Well, whoever they're stuck inside in quarantine...

Before I hacked away at my boyfriend's hair, I instilled the help of a professional. I called my stylist, Ryan Austin from IGK Salon SoHo for some guidance and basic tips (and it made my boyfriend feel a whole lot better).

Here's a simple step-by-step tutorial on how to clean up and trim up your man's locks... without adding any more stress in lockdown!

Whether you're buzzing or snipping with shears, look no further than this special episode of Glam Lab.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island cityqueenscoronavirus new york cityhairhair stylingcoronavirus helpglam labcoronavirusbe localish new yorkcoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus tipsbe localishlocalishoriginals
GLAM LAB
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
How do celebs get styled for the red carpet?
Win an Oscar with this GOLD face mask
The facial ALL the celebs want for the Oscars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Gov. Wolf predicts Philly area among last to reopen in Pa.
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Man, 33, dies after being shot in head in Mantua
More TOP STORIES News