Hollywood street artist joins the fight against hunger

HOLLYWOOD -- "Street art is a way that the people can effectively communicate with each other, but also create this dynamic sense of togetherness and culture within our society, which at times feels very isolated and fragmented," said artist Kar_Part. "And we beautify the heck out of our city," the artist added.

Los Angeles-based street artist Kar_Part often creates art as a commentary on society.

His latest message involves spreading awareness about food insecurity and helping families who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was eager to leverage my skills and platform as an artist to help spread awareness," Kar_Part told Localish LA. "In light of the recent pandemic, a lot of families are really struggling to make ends meet."

Kar_Part used to work as a mechanical engineer product designer, but was inspired to create art as a way to express his growing frustration with our country's socio-political, economic and behavioral conditions.

"Street art is a way that the people are able to effectively communicate with each other, but also create this dynamic sense of togetherness and culture within our society, which at times feels very isolated and fragmented," Kar_Part said.

"And we beautify the heck out of our city," the artist added.
