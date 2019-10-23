The Most Expensive Cocktail in Atlantic City will Set You Back $40,000

At the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, their newest bar is serving up a $40,000 drink! You get more than just a swig of hooch...you get to own a genuine piece of sports history.It's called 'The Bambino', named after baseball great Babe Ruth. When The Borgata was planning its new sportsbook and bar - Moneyline and Level One - their search for sports memorabilia uncovered a rare check signed by Babe Ruth, himself!So they designed a drink 'experience' around it.Add to the package a long pour from a bottle of 1940 Macallan scotch (worth thousands of dollars) and an antique Victrola from the same era, it's 'batter up'... at the bar!Check out more local videos from LocalishWatch Localish across the country: