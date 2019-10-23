The Most Expensive Cocktail in Atlantic City will Set You Back $40,000

At the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, their newest bar is serving up a $40,000 drink! You get more than just a swig of hooch...you get to own a genuine piece of sports history.

It's called 'The Bambino', named after baseball great Babe Ruth. When The Borgata was planning its new sportsbook and bar - Moneyline and Level One - their search for sports memorabilia uncovered a rare check signed by Babe Ruth, himself!

So they designed a drink 'experience' around it.

Add to the package a long pour from a bottle of 1940 Macallan scotch (worth thousands of dollars) and an antique Victrola from the same era, it's 'batter up'... at the bar!

Check out more local videos from Localish here.
Watch Localish across the country: ABC Shows Localish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic cityfyi phillybite sizealcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Show More
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
More TOP STORIES News