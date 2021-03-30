localish

The 'Sandwich Hero' helps Pennsylvania's homeless

By Beccah Hendrickson
HATFIELD, PA -- Lou Farrell started "Bread Drop", an initiative to feed the homeless around New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in response to the pandemic.

The Hatfield native receives help from community members to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and he delivers them to the organizations that help the homeless in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and South Jersey.


Chester Eastside in Chester, Pennsylvania, is one of Farrell's frequent drop off sites. Lou and his team have delivered more than 100,000 sandwiches to the homeless since the pandemic.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hatfield townshipmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Therapy Dogs provide support to COVID-19 vaccine site workers
Girls Auto Clinic makes a right turn to add 'she-can-ic' to car-care glossary
'Back-alley' pizza raises thousands for charities
Indulge at Lucettegrace for Tasty Treats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Philadelphia Mills mall identified as detective's stepson
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
Authorities release photo of car wanted in Pa. mother's killing
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
Support women-owned businesses with #BeLocalish Deals and Steals!
Derek Chauvin trial: Witnesses questioned by lawyers today | LIVE
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Show More
Family, friends remember Bucks County woman killed in Miami
Driver rescued from wreckage after crashing into SEPTA bus
Asteroid Apophis won't impact Earth for at least a century, NASA finds
Will Philly region be able to meet Biden's new vaccination goal?
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild today, rain Wednesday into Thursday
More TOP STORIES News