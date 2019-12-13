These photographers offer free photoshoots for families battling cancer

After losing a loved one to cancer, this husband and wife photography team is offering free photo sessions for other families battling the disease.Dan Eppehimer and his wife are working with more than 90 families battling cancer to take photos that the families can share for the rest of their lives.Eppehimer has been personally affected by cancer as he lost his sister at the age of 25, when she was 38 weeks pregnant. She left behind a husband and baby.Eppehimer was able to get photos of his family members after her death, helping him realize the value in those keepsakes. Now, he's paying it forward by helping others cherish their special people and moments using his love of photography.