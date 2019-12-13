These photographers offer free photoshoots for families battling cancer

After losing a loved one to cancer, this husband and wife photography team is offering free photo sessions for other families battling the disease.

Dan Eppehimer and his wife are working with more than 90 families battling cancer to take photos that the families can share for the rest of their lives.

Eppehimer has been personally affected by cancer as he lost his sister at the age of 25, when she was 38 weeks pregnant. She left behind a husband and baby.

Eppehimer was able to get photos of his family members after her death, helping him realize the value in those keepsakes. Now, he's paying it forward by helping others cherish their special people and moments using his love of photography.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who shot up beer store
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Philabundance receives record donations from Toyota Tundra Food Drive
Show More
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill hiding concussion was 'selfish act,' Doug Pederson says
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
Army-Navy rivalry comes to Philadelphia
VOTE: Will Monday's win catapult the Birds to the playoffs?
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
More TOP STORIES News