Buy your friend a beer from anywhere with this app

PHILADELPHIA -- With the ban on indoor dining coming and going, it's been that friends like Ryan Perri and Nick Mingone could sit in a bar and have a drink.The pair are trying to revolutionize how friends can celebrate together with an app called BruYou.BruYou is an app designed by four friends from the Philadelphia area. It shouldn't come as a shock the guys thought it up sitting in a bar.The idea is to be able to buy your friend a drink without actually being at the bar with them and allow for a contact-free purchase. Kildare's Irish Pub in West Chester is one of the first bars to partner with the new app.