This Is the Fastest Pumpkin Carver in the World

Steve Clarke holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest pumpkin carving.
The teacher from Bryn Mawr didn't start carving until he was 30 years old but quickly found he had a talent for carving. Not only is he a speed carver, he also creates works of art on pumpkins like Edvard Munch's "Scream" and the Mona Lisa.
He credits his pumpkin carving fame with making him a better teacher and providing opportunities his students might not get elsewhere. Localish brings you his story in the video above.
