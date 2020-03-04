my go-to

Women-Owned Tequila Brand

CHICAGO -- Fino Tequila is one poison you won't feel too much the next morning.

The women-owned tequila brand founded by Sonali Patel and Jana Iyer is made with 100% agave.

Fino in Spanish means fine, smooth, and high-quality. It also stands for the Chicago-based company's motto of "Failure Is Not an Option." The acronym dates back to the '50s during the Apollo 13 mission.

Fino offers three different tequilas that include repasado, blanco, and anejo. All of them are made in a distillery in a small town called Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico.

For more information, visit Fino Tequila's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomexicobusinessalcoholmy go tolocalishwomen
MY GO-TO
This Houston hat store will make you feel like a real cowboy!
Have you ever heard of a tuba museum? It's right here in Durham
This trendy African clothing store gives back to the Philly community
Carolina Tiger Rescue gives tigers and big cats a second chance at life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philly
Hand sanitizer shortage hits local stores amid coronavirus concerns
Mumps outbreak reported among children in New Castle Co.
Gov. Murphy's surgery for kidney tumor successful
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
Show More
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
School evacuated twice after fires, smoke bomb: Police
Coronavirus impacting local athletic events
Family in Philly church for sanctuary can stay in US
'I'm a good Philly girl:' Jill Biden thwarting hecklers, protesters
More TOP STORIES News