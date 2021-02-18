localish

World class surfing 100 miles from the closest ocean

Note: This video was produced prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Professional surfers wanted a perfect wave every time. Their answer? Build an ocean! Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in the small farm town of is 100 miles away from the closest beach. Now home to the World Surf League, it attracts the world's greatest pro surfers and thousands of spectators.

The Surf Ranch will be the home for a future reality TV series on ABC called "Ultimate Surfer" where top up-and-coming surfers train and battle it out in individual and team challenges focuses on specific surfing disciplines. Male and female surfers will vie for the titles of Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the World Surf League World Tour.

