Lockdown lifted at Frances E. Willard elementary school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lockdown that was put in place at the Frances E. Willard Elementary School in Philadelphia has been lifted.The lockdown was put in place around 12:30 p.m. Monday.According to police, the principal called 911 to say a parent was coming to pick up a child while armed with a gun.The situation apparently stemmed from a custody dispute, police say.The lockdown was lifted shortly before 1:20 p.m. without incident, police say.