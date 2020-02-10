Lockdown lifted, at least 6 arrested after multiple fights at Samuel Fels High School: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lockdown has been lifted and at least six teens were arrested following multiple fights at Samuel Fels High School in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia, police said.

Multiple police officers were called to the school at 5500 Langdon Street shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

Chopper 6 flew overhead and showed multiple police cars outside the school.

"I saw what happened. It was really crazy," said Karen Smith, a former student who was visiting teachers at the time.

Smith said she witnessed fights at the school while she was a student, but none that led to a lockdown.

"I just hope it gets better, like, I don't promote violence. I hope Fels gets a change," she said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.
