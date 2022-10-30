This backyard wedding was one the Loeliger's will never forget!

Delaware County couple makes last minute changes to wedding for the World Series

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This backyard wedding was one the Loeliger's will never forget!

Once the bride and groomed realized a World Series game was going to be on during their reception- they had to make sure there was a way to play the game for everyone, and they did!

Kelli and Kevin Loeliger tied the knot on Saturday in Delaware County, the same day as game two of the World Series.

Not many couples out there would make a last minute change like this to their wedding, but this bride and groom did!

"Things were getting set up and we realized if they win, we need to figure out where we're putting a tv," explained newlyweds Kelli and Kevin Loeliger.

It was a stunning backyard wedding with twinkle lights, bon fires, family, friends - and the Phillies!

"It's game two baby see what happens going all the way. Someone's coming with a projector on the side of the house... I was like incredible, amazing, done do it were ready," said the couple.