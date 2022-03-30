NJ State Police release new images of vehicle wanted in deadly road rage shooting

On Tuesday night, New Jersey State Police released additional images of the driver allegedly involved in the death of 51-year-old Louis Ciccanti.
Back on January 24, Ciccanti was traveling home from his job as an engineer at SEPTA's Overbrook station in Philadelphia when he was shot on eastbound I-76 in Mt. Ephraim.
In a video obtained by Action News, you can see the driver of a dark sedan aggressively following Ciccanti's Mercedes.
Police believe the driver of that sedan killed Ciccanti before his vehicle crashed on the side of the roadway.
Investigators think Ciccanti and the suspect had an altercation somewhere near Passyunk Avenue.
Surveillance video from the Walt Whitman Bridge captured both vehicles continuing over the bridge into New Jersey onto Interstate 76 eastbound.
Ciccanti's family is pleading for answers in the case.
"He was my big brother and he was supposed to always be the big brother and be invincible, you know?" said the victim's sister, Amber Ciccanti. "I'm going to miss just knowing that he's there. I don't have that anymore."
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.