shooting

NJ State Police release new images of vehicle wanted in deadly road rage shooting

Louis Ciccanti was traveling home to Cherry Hill when he was shot on I-76 in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family wants answers after SEPTA engineer killed in road rage shooting

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are still searching for the suspect who killed a SEPTA engineer in a road rage incident earlier this year.

On Tuesday night, New Jersey State Police released additional images of the driver allegedly involved in the death of 51-year-old Louis Ciccanti.

Back on January 24, Ciccanti was traveling home from his job as an engineer at SEPTA's Overbrook station in Philadelphia when he was shot on eastbound I-76 in Mt. Ephraim.

In a video obtained by Action News, you can see the driver of a dark sedan aggressively following Ciccanti's Mercedes.

Louis Ciccanti



Police believe the driver of that sedan killed Ciccanti before his vehicle crashed on the side of the roadway.

Investigators think Ciccanti and the suspect had an altercation somewhere near Passyunk Avenue.

Surveillance video from the Walt Whitman Bridge captured both vehicles continuing over the bridge into New Jersey onto Interstate 76 eastbound.



Ciccanti's family is pleading for answers in the case.

"He was my big brother and he was supposed to always be the big brother and be invincible, you know?" said the victim's sister, Amber Ciccanti. "I'm going to miss just knowing that he's there. I don't have that anymore."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacamden countymurdershootingroad rage
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Father of 8 gunned down leaving Port Richmond gym
Man found shot in head, wrapped in tarp: Police
Family of 12-year-old boy shot, killed by police speaks out
Police investigate shooting incident
TOP STORIES
Father of 8 gunned down leaving Port Richmond gym
GOP lawmakers push bill targeting transgender girl athletes
FBI, local authorities investigating after body found in park
Intoxicated driver jumps curb, kills child walking with mother: DA
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
Sickle cell disease: How you can help save lives
2 teens arrested after carjacking in West Philadelphia
Show More
Remains found by divers in Delco identified as man missing since 2003
Police searching for suspect who posed as SEPTA employee
'It was very dangerous': Lehigh grad in Ukraine escapes to Poland
Friends remember family man killed in Upper Darby shooting
Program offers free childcare to single moms working nights, weekends
More TOP STORIES News