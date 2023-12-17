80-year-old author puts his heart on the pages of three books about his life and late wife

Experience the story of a man who has taken his heart and put it to the pages of three books recounting life, love, and grief.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kenneth E. Murrey Sr. is the author of three books about his life, and that of his late wife.

Expressing themes of love and grief, he shows how to overcome loneliness, sharing wisdom from his 80-years of life experience.

His wife was Regina L. Murrey.

"She was the heart of my life," said Kenneth E. Murrey Sr.

They met at a young age, and Murrey recounts it was love at first sight for him.

"Don't pass it up...If someone walks up to you and says 'hi' or 'Excuse me, I'm sorry I bumped you,' if you can hold a conversation, that could be your true love in life," said Murrey.

The books describe the authentic experiences of being in a relationship, and his genuine love for his wife.

The books came to be when Regina was in the hospital and she suggested that Murrey start writing about their lives.

"I wrote the first two books in 90 days, it was so easy to write because...I experienced every line and every page," said Murrey.

Ever since she passed away in 2020, Murrey found that the books provide him with a way to remember fond moments with her.

The three books are titled: "Try Walking A Day In My Shoes As A Black Man on Planet Earth, I Walk Beside My Husband As a Proud Black Woman in America, and How to Cope With Loneliness After the Loss of A Friend or Spouse of Many Years."

Murrey has two more books planned to release next year which will wrap up this journey of writing.

"So my future now, from the day until my time comes is to be with my wife mentally...in and out of those books, and take that journey with her," said Murrey.

Originally from Dover, Delaware, Murrey lives on the West Coast. He plans to return to the East Coast where the places he spent with his wife can remind him of her.

More information on Kenneth E. Murrey Sr. and how to get involved with his literary works can be found here.