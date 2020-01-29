Woman raped in Philadelphia's Love Park on way to work; suspect wanted: Police

Police said the incident happened at 5:20 a.m. Saturday. A 41-year-old woman just got off the El train at 15th Street in Center City.
She was walking through Love Park on her way to work when, police said, a suspect approached her from behind.
They said he punched her several times, knocked her to the ground, and then raped her inside the park.
Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgman with Special Victims Unit said several witnesses heard the victim screaming and called 911.
Upon arrival to the scene, police saw the suspect and ran after him through Love Park.
He made it to the escalators of a SEPTA station at 15th and Market streets.
Police said the suspect attempted to hide in a stairwell that leads to the subway concourse, but three officers caught up with him. A struggle ensued.
"When police struggled with that male in attempts to take him into custody, he dropped approximately 20 to 25 feet on the concourse below and disappeared inside the concourse," Burgman said.
Burgman clarified that the suspect jumped to get away from police, got up after landing 25 feet, and ran off.
Police released surveillance video that captured the suspect on the SEPTA platform after fleeing from the officers. Burgman said the attacker may have suffered some injuries.
The suspect remains on the loose.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia FOP announced it will offer a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the suspect in the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.