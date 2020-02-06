Suspect accused of raping woman in Love Park arrested: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the suspect accused of raping a woman in Love Park is in custody.

Police said he was taken into custody late Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. back on January 25.

Police said a 41-year-old woman just got off the Market-Frankford Line at 15th Street in Center City. She was walking through Love Park on her way to work when, according to investigators, a suspect approached her from behind.

They said he punched her several times, knocked her to the ground and then raped her inside the park.

Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgmann with Special Victims Unit said several witnesses heard the victim screaming and called 911.

Philadelphia police held a press conference on January 25, 2020, to announce details on a Love Park rape case.



Upon arrival to the scene, police saw the suspect and ran after him through Love Park. He was able to get away.

Police said further information on the suspect will be released at a later time.
