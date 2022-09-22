Lower Merion Township police union passes vote of no confidence in its chief

During Wednesday night's Board of Commissioners meeting, FOP President Joe Braun announced Tuesday's 73 to 0 vote.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion FOP Lodge 28 has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence against Police Superintendent Mike McGrath.

Braun says several years ago a survey was sent to all Lower Merion Township employees.

While the results of that survey were never made public, Braun says they were "catastrophic" for McGrath.

SEE ALSO: Lower Merion police lieutenant suspended for 3 days for allegedly helping candidate on exam

But he says no noticeable changes were ever made. Instead, he says things have gotten worse, citing a recent instance of cheating during an entrance exam, which Action News reported on back in August.

"Mike McGrath has single-handedly destroyed the integrity of the police department. Your officers deserve better," said Braun.

Board of Commissioners President Todd Sinai says he has listened to the concerns, but as policy the board does not discuss personnel matters.

Action News has reached out to the Lower Merion Police Department for a response to the vote, but we have not yet heard back.