Restaurants, customers enjoy first weekend of indoor dining in green phase

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There wasn't a whole lot to feel blue about on Saturday in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Restauranteurs and patrons enjoying life in the "green phase" that now allows for indoor dining."Overall ten out of ten and I would recommend coming out," said Lucky Dog Gastropub customer, Olivia Hubler.That excitement is also translating into some extra green for businesses and employees that have struggled since the pandemic started."Most of the waitresses can come and they didn't have a job for months, so now they can come," said Jenny Cornejo, a cashier at El Limon.Getting it right: a top priority for many establishments, including the Great American Pub."We decided not to do it last night, just cause being understaffed and making sure we want to do it properly," said manager Mike Hamilton.It wasn't a problem Saturday. Precautions are being taken at every turn: spaced out seating, masks requirements, a close count on occupancy and a whole lot of cleaning."We make sure that as soon as somebody gets up, it's the handles on the chairs, it's all around, it's not just the tabletop," Hamilton said.Servers are also required to wear masks.Some restaurants are also requesting additional info in order to contact trace should someone fall ill.Over at Lucky Dog Gastropub, social distance seating was made easy. A bartender in a face shield serving up drinks and smiles is a scenario still far from the norm."I've been nervous about this whole situation but decided to give it a chance," Hubler said.Those who either couldn't get a table inside or just weren't up to it just yet could still rely on the ever-popular al fresco option, while it at least lasts."Two months, maybe more, and we'll see how it goes," said Cornejo.Whatever the option, some just happy to keep things green."Everyone is ready for it, everyone is happy about it," said Matthew Bond from Downingtown. Everyone is enjoying it."