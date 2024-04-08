LuvOnFire Candle Company is selling the scents of love in Queen Village

Black-owned small business LuvOnFire Candle Company shares unique scents inspired by moments of love.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ayinda Wallace Hopkins is the owner of LuvOnFire Candle Company, selling hand-crafted candles that are inspired by the different moments of love.

She started making candles in her home in 2021 to decompress.

In May 2023, she opened her first brick-and-mortar.

The store holds additional products like room sprays, incense, reed diffusers, mist diffusers and wax melts.

At night, Wallace Hopkins hosts a candle making class called Candles After Dark.

Each class holds six people and offers light refreshments.

To purchase candles you can visit her storefront in Queen Village or on her website.

716 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147