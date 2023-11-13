Macho's Delish Mix brings healthy fast casual to Cobbs Creek

Macho's Delish Mix is serving up healthy eats in Cobb Creek, with burritos, salads and fresh smoothies topping the menu.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New restaurant entrepreneurs Ab Francis and Sheldon Gerwood show their hustle every day, by handing out flyers in the middle of traffic on Cobbs Creek Parkway.

They literally drive traffic to their brand-new spot, Macho's Delish Mix.

The bright and open space specializes in fresh, made-to-order salads and bowls, plus wraps, burritos, nachos, and fresh fruit smoothies.

Customers can choose their own ingredients to build their own combinations.

Proteins like chicken, steak, shrimp, or birria beef can be added to fresh greens or grains, then topped with anything from chopped veggies to tofu and avocado.

The concept is new for the neighborhood and revives a corner that had been abandoned for years.

Macho's Delish Mix | Facebook | Instagram

6249 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

267-787-5178

open 11am-8pm every day