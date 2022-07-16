Step back in time at the Mahoning Drive-in Theater in Lehighton, Pa.

If you follow that sign, you will find yourself taking a cruise back in time to the Mahoning Drive-in Theater.
The historic location has been in operation since 1949, and owners and self-proclaimed Mahoniacs, say not much has changed since the opening.
"As you make that turn and you can see the screen in the distance for the first time, the excitement sets in," says Gene Barretta, a frequent visitor at Mahoning.
Barretta says he discovered the drive-in during the pandemic and he has been attending shows ever since.
The drive-in features vintage 35mm films all shown with the original projectors. This is one of the only locations in the country that still primarily uses these type of projectors.
"It has become a legendary theatre because it is a preservation ground," says Virgil Cardamone.
The Mahoning Drive-in Theater produces weekly themed shows, most recently, the famous VHS Fest. Hundreds of visitors flock to the drive-in to attend these events and some come from as far as Canada.
Partner, Virgil Cardamone, says it is a place where people can come and be themselves.
Visitors can also enjoy a live radio show on 89.3 FM while waiting for the movies to start. The broadcast features music and also gives general information about the drive-in to visitors.
The Mahoning Drive-In has multiple showings throughout the week, to find out what they are you can visit: https://www.mahoningdit.com/events-schedules/events-calendar