Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire

Neighbors in a Missouri neighborhood are a little rattled after watching a mail truck explode on their street.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WPVI) --
The explosion was caught on camera.
WDAF-TV reports, the truck burst into flames, and then rolled backwards down the street.

Authorities say the mail truck came to a stop on a neighbor's lawn before hitting another car or house.

Neighbors believe a blown tire may have sparked the explosion.

A spokesman for the Postal Service says the fire is under investigation and the driver is okay.

