Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WPVI) --Neighbors in a Missouri neighborhood are a little rattled after watching a mail truck explode on their street.
The explosion was caught on camera.
WDAF-TV reports, the truck burst into flames, and then rolled backwards down the street.
Authorities say the mail truck came to a stop on a neighbor's lawn before hitting another car or house.
Neighbors believe a blown tire may have sparked the explosion.
A spokesman for the Postal Service says the fire is under investigation and the driver is okay.
