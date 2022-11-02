Main Line Health and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia form affiliation to help area kids

Main Line Health's pediatric patients now have access to the full breadth and depth of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's world-class pediatric healthcare, even closer to home.

Dr. Hazel Guinto, System Chair for the Department of Pediatrics at Main Line Health and Site Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, talks about how this colloboaration will benefit children locally and beyond.

She'll talk to us about the expert pediatric emergency care available to our community, common conditions they see and treat and what preventative measures you can take to keep your children safe and healthy.

We also hear from John Schwarz, president of Bryn Mawr Hospital (part of Main Line Health) to tell us a little bit more about the collaboration with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the impact it will have to the families in our area.