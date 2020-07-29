mlh weekend extra

Women's health: Symptoms and treatment for pelvic floor disorders

Nearly half of all women in the United States will develop a pelvic floor disorder or experience systems of weakened pelvic muscles at some point in their life. While incredibly common, these symptoms are often a source of embarrassment, and they can greatly impact a woman's quality of life.

Mark Toglia, MD, urogynecologist at Main Line Health, discusses why these issues are so common in women, ways to treat or help prevent these problems, and the importance of addressing your concerns with your doctor, even if the conversation is uncomfortable.

