Manayunk music store thriving amid the age of streaming entertainment

Dan Sheridan
Manayunk music store thriving amid the age of streaming entertainment

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- In the age of Alexa and Spotify, record stores are becoming a thing of the past.

But there's one store in Manayunk has not only survived the streaming era, they are thriving in the age of analog music.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us to Main Street Music.

Main Street Music
4444 Main Street
Philadelphia, PA 19127

Main Street Music Online
Main Street Music on Facebook
Main Street Music on Instagram
