Manayunk music store thriving amid the age of streaming entertainment

Fore more information:

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- In the age of Alexa and Spotify, record stores are becoming a thing of the past.But there's one store in Manayunk has not only survived the streaming era, they are thriving in the age of analog music.Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us to Main Street Music. Main Street Music4444 Main StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19127