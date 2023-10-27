Maine mass shooting, Israel-Hamas war can create concerns for kids. Here's how you can help

Kids are not only watching kids be hurt in Maine but also in the Middle East as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

People across the country are following the mass shooting in Maine that left 18 people dead on Wednesday night.

Some of those watching are children who may have an even harder time processing the news.

Action News sought the advice of a local psychologist who says kids could be experiencing a range of emotions right now, prompted not just by the shooting in Maine but also by violence on the other side of the world.

"What I think we deal with now is actual footage, so you could see a shooter walking into a bowling alley," said Dr. Jessica Kendorski, Ph.D., chair of the Department of School Psychology at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM).

The haunting image of the man police identified as the mass shooting suspect holding a weapon while entering a bowling alley is a difficult thing for adults to process. It can be even more difficult for kids.

"They're feeling fearful. They're feeling a loss of control," said Kendorski. "Sometimes anger."

She explains that this is the kind of tragedy that children may personalize.

"They feel like this can happen there. This can happen to me," she said.

At least one of the injured victims of the Maine mass shooting is a child who spoke about being shot in the leg. Kids are not only watching kids be hurt in Maine but also in the Middle East as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

"Any time there's a traumatic event that builds on a traumatic event, it's compounding," said Kendorski.

It's why every kid doesn't need to know every detail.

"Kindergarten to maybe 2nd grade," she said, "(is) where you can have your child come home and say 'How was school today? Did you hear anything?'"

That's when parents, she says, should step in to provide accurate, age-appropriate information.

"Let their questions guide you a little bit," said Kendorski, adding that parents should also offer reassurance.

"Reassure them that for the most part, they're safe," she said, while also advising parents to limit what kids take in, especially on social media.

"An image turns into a video to another video and every time we do that, psychologically, we're exposing ourselves to a traumatic event," she said.

While younger kids may be content with just a few details, older kids may need more information and a way to feel like part of a solution.

"Focus on compassion and our shared humanity, and trying to minimize suffering for everyone," she said.

Kendorski says there are some things to watch for when it comes to knowing if a child may need professional help processing everything.

If a child starts isolating or becoming afraid to leave the house, changing their eating and sleeping habits, or doing anything that a parent would identify as very different behavior for their child, those are all signs that perhaps you need to consult a therapist.

Kendorski says parents can find resources from the National Association of School Psychologists and PCOM.