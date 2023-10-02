How some people are turning a side hustle into a lucrative full-time job

Action News talked to two local people who've turned side hustles into lucrative full-time gigs and they share how you can do it, too.

Eva Newton, of Northeast Philadelphia, isn't taking anyone to the cleaners - she's taking other people's stuff to the cleaners.

"I'm a laundry pro. This started as a side hustle but now it's my full-time job."

Newton washes and folds for Poplin, an app that's like Uber for laundry service, which claims to do five million stacks of laundry a year. And check out how much the laundress makes.

"I can make anywhere from $700 to $1,000 - it could be more depending on if I get bigger orders."

That's per week! Newton says another job benefit is knowing she's helping people. She says most of her pickups and deliveries are for clients who are elderly and disabled.

"I thoroughly enjoy being there to provide them with the service because clean clothes, it just makes you feel good," she said.

And Poplin offers a lot of flexibility. Newton makes her own hours and chooses where to do the laundry at home or at a laundromat.

"It depends on the size of the laundry and the level of dirt," she said.

Each customer pays $1 per pound and the laundry pro gets a portion of that.

But if laundry's not your thing, how about teaching? There's an app for that, too called Outschool.

"It's an international online platform for students to take classes with teachers from around the world in the subjects that they're interested in and that they love," said Nicole Pauling of York, Pennsylvania.

That could be math, reading or science but it could also be public speaking, gaming, crafts, coding or acting.

Pauling teaches something unique.

"I specifically teach dark history and unusual history," she said. "It's really history nobody knows."

And based on the salary she brings in per month, she's an A+ instructor.

"My salary ranges anywhere from $21,000 to $20,000 a month," Pauling said.

Outschool takes 30-percent of that.

Pauling said it does take time to build a following and she works more than 40 hours a week.

"We have over 100,000 classes from thousands of teachers," said Amir Nathoo, Co-Founder of Outschool.

Instructors have diverse professional backgrounds since Outschool doesn't require them to have a teaching certification.

"What we find is there are many people who have skills, experience working with kids, but not necessarily within the confines of the traditional education system," said Nathoo.

Outschool has already paid out more than $229 million in teacher earnings.