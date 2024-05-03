New Jersey ranked 6th best state for working moms, WalletHub study shows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A study is showing the best and worst states for working moms.

The WalletHub report shows some states are doing more to address fundamental problems.

New Jersey was ranked 6th on the list. Delaware came in 12th and Pennsylvania was a distant 29.

Massachusetts came in first.

The rankings were based off of 17 key metrics, including equitable pay for women, career advancement, parental leave policies and high quality child care.

Wallethub says the best states give working moms both the financial ability and the peace of mind not to have to choose between a career and family.

To view the full list of states, visit WalletHub.com.