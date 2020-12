Why you shouldn't delay your mammogram appointments due to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a hold on many things - even our routine healthcare.But as hospitals and health providers continue to reopen and create safe, sanitized environments, health experts are recommending we put preventative screenings back on our to-do lists. For women, mammograms are perhaps, one of the most important of those screenings.6abc's Jessica Boyington welcomes Dr. Catherine Carruthers to Weekend Extra to discuss why mammograms are so important.Dr. Carruthers, a breast surgeon at Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr Hospital, shares her expertise with us.6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help