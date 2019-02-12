Man, 21, dies after falling on trail at Blue Mountain ski resort

Man, 21, dies at Blue Mountain Ski Resort. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

PALMERTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old died on Sunday night after falling on a trail at Blue Mountain ski resort. This marks the third death at a Poconos ski resort this season.

Officials say the man was on a terrain park trail when he went over a feature and fell around 6 p.m.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at Palmerton Hospital. An autopsy is planned.

Officials tell Action News he was not wearing a helmet.

A 21-year-old died Sunday night after falling on a trail at Blue Mountain Ski Resort.


A week ago, an 80-year-old man died of complications of injuries after falling at Camelback Mountain Resort.

A 17-year-old also died at Blue Mountain on New Year's Day when he fell off a chairlift.

Teen who died at Blue Mountain IDd: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., January 2, 2019



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

