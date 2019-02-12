EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5132962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 21-year-old died Sunday night after falling on a trail at Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5005603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teen who died at Blue Mountain IDd: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., January 2, 2019

A 21-year-old died on Sunday night after falling on a trail at Blue Mountain ski resort. This marks the third death at a Poconos ski resort this season.Officials say the man was on a terrain park trail when he went over a feature and fell around 6 p.m.The man, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at Palmerton Hospital. An autopsy is planned.Officials tell Action News he was not wearing a helmet.A week ago, an 80-year-old man died of complications of injuries after falling at Camelback Mountain Resort.A 17-year-old also died at Blue Mountain on New Year's Day when he fell off a chairlift.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.-----