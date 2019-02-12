PALMERTON, Pa. (WPVI) --A 21-year-old died on Sunday night after falling on a trail at Blue Mountain ski resort. This marks the third death at a Poconos ski resort this season.
Officials say the man was on a terrain park trail when he went over a feature and fell around 6 p.m.
The man, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at Palmerton Hospital. An autopsy is planned.
Officials tell Action News he was not wearing a helmet.
A week ago, an 80-year-old man died of complications of injuries after falling at Camelback Mountain Resort.
A 17-year-old also died at Blue Mountain on New Year's Day when he fell off a chairlift.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
