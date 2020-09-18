Man abducted in his own vehicle during 'random' home invasion in Delaware: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6432785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Castle County police discuss kidnapping, abduction case involving elderly man on September 17, 2020.

PENNYHILL, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware have arrested two people accused of kidnapping a man in his 70s during what they describe as a "random act of violence."It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of Seville Avenue in the community of Villa Monterey in Pennyhill.Police said two armed suspects entered the home and abducted the man in his own vehicle.Before the abduction, police said both suspects ransacked the home and attempted to gather the family members into one area.Police said the suspects were ultimately unsuccessful because one family member was able to call 911 before quickly hanging up, which prompted a response by officers.Authorities located the suspects and the victim traveling in the area of Marsh Road where they made the arrests.Monee Wilson, 23, and Malik Singleton, 23, are facing a multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery.The motive for the attack remains unclear. At this time, police are only saying "it was a random act of violence."The victim was not injured in the incident.If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, you are asked contact New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 395-2743.