TULLYTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man accused of making threats against Temple University police has been arrested.Twenty-nine-year-old Patrick Buhler was arraigned Saturday on terrorist threat charges.Authorities say Buhler bought ammunition from a Walmart in Tullytown on Wednesday night, and while in the store made comments about Temple security to another customer.Then authorities say he claimed he would be on the news in the coming days.The investigation revealed Buhler purchased ammunition, knives, small cylinder propane bottles, a two way radio and binoculars.