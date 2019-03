PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused of robbing at least three banks in less than two weeks, has been arrested.Police say from February 19 to February 27, 50-year-old Michael Edmondson held up Wells Fargo banks in King of Prussia and Trevose, as well as a Citizens Bank in Havertown.He is also being investigated in connection to another bank robbery in Philadelphia.Police say he was captured on Monday.