Man and woman shot inside car in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 7300 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police said a man and a woman were shot inside of a car.

Both were taken to the hospital by police. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Police said the suspects drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiashootingdouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
Philly COVID-19 cases hit 890; SEPTA announces reduced schedule
Del. gov. orders 14-day quarantine for out-of-state residents
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Police exchange gunfire with man barricaded inside Holmesburg apartment
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Show More
Philly hotel offering free rooms to healthcare workers
2 dead, 3 hurt after shootings in Philadelphia
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
More TOP STORIES News