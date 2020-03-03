Video shows man crash into cars while appearing to flee police in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man appearing to flee from Philadelphia police crashes the car he's driving, then attempts to flee on foot on Monday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. along 5th Street near Poplar Street in the city's Northern Liberties section.

It's not clear why the man was fleeing from police, but police say as he attempted to turn onto 5th Street from Poplar, he slammed head-on into another car driven by an unidentified woman.

Video shows the crash and then the suspect jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police confirm officers apprehended the man but are not commenting further on the nature of the investigation.

The woman in the vehicle that was struck was shaken but didn't appear to have serious injuries.
