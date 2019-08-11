Man arrested after woman found dead in Pennsauken bedroom

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a woman in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Saturday.Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 3700 block of Burwood Avenue.At the scene, police found Juanita Rosario, 75, unconscious in her bedroom. She was later pronounced dead.The Gloucester-Camden-Salem County Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death to be asphyxia and manner of death to be a homicide.Esteban Cabrera, 30, of Pennsauken was arrested on Sunday in connection with Rosario's murder.