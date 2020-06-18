Man charged in connection with North Philadelphia ATM explosion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced Thursday that a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with an ATM explosion in North Philadelphia.David Elmakayes, 24, of Philadelphia, was charged by criminal complaint with malicious damage of property with an explosive device and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.The complaint alleges that on June 3, at about 11:45 p.m., Elmakayes used an explosive device to heavily damage an ATM on the sidewalk at 217 East Westmoreland St., according to a news release.When he was arrested a short time later, he had three more explosive devices in his possession, as well as a .32 caliber pistol and other firearms, officials said."Blowing up an ATM and illegal firearms possession are not acts of protest against perceived injustice. They are federal felonies and will be treated as such," said McSwain. "As alleged, Elmakayes tried to take advantage of the unrest in Philadelphia to get away with a violent crime. Now he will face the consequences."Elmakayes is currently in federal custody and will make his initial appearance in federal court on Friday.According to officials, if convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in jail, followed by an additional three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.