ATM explosions continue for second night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Explosions were heard through the night, as vandals once again hit ATMs across the city of Philadelphia.

Officials said at least four ATMs were targeted, including one outside of a corner deli at 26th and Brown Street in the city's Fairmount section.

The explosion there happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said they found parts of the machine a few blocks away.

About an hour later, another ATM exploded on the 6600 block of Dicks Avenue, in Southwest Philadelphia.

RELATED: Man killed in attempted ATM explosion

Police said they are questioning one person in relation to that incident.

The Action Cam was also in Brewerytown, just before 10 p.m. when another ATM was exploded near 29th Street and Girard Avenue.

And moments later, an ATM outside a pizza shop several blocks away was damaged in North Philadelphia.

That explosion happened on the 1800 block of West Norris Street.

Since Monday night, dozens of ATMs across the city have been damaged.
